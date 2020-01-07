Mayor Blad presents $1,000 from walking challenge to Hitting Hearts Foundation

POCATELLO – Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad has been hoofing it for a cause.

Mayor Blad donated the $1,000 he earned through the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health, Inc.’s Mayor’s Walking Challenge to the Hitting Hearts Foundation Monday. The money will help purchase adaptive physical education equipment for Highland High School’s students with special needs.

“I am so excited for our special needs kids at Highland to receive this equipment,” said Christian Colonel with the Hitting Hearts Foundation. “It helps bridge the gap to their fitness and health. It’s incredible that Mayor Blad thinks of the Hitting Hearts organization when he wants to donate this kind of money. The kids and I appreciate him.”

“We want all students to have the same opportunities to be healthy and fit,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “It was a pleasure to know that each step I took would help these Highland students with that goal.”

To receive the challenge money, Mayor Blad had to walk at least 10,000 steps per day during October 2018.

The donation comes after the Mayor donated his 2017 reward to Hitting Hearts. That money was used to purchase adaptive physical education equipment for Pocatello High School students with special needs.

Seventy-seven mayors in Idaho participated in this challenge, including 24 in eastern Idaho.

RELATED | Mayor’s challenge to residents brings community one step closer to walking path

Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti took the challenge a step farther by donating $5 to the Woodland Hills Park walking path for each resident who walked 10,000 steps three times a week. He ended up donating $500 of his own money to the project.

“We thank all of the mayors who participated and congratulate those who set great examples for their communities by walking at least 10,000 steps per day,” said Kendra Witt-Doyle, executive director, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health in a news release.