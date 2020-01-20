Mother, children killed in Utah shooting identified by police

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — Police have identified four family members shot and killed in a Utah home by a teenager Friday night.

Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, the mother, and three of her children — 15-year-old Alexis Haynie, 14-year-old Matthew Haynie and 12-year-old Maylan Haynie – all died in the shooting, according to Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields.

The suspected shooter remains in police custody and has not been identified. He was arrested at the hospital where he and his father, Colin Haynie, were taken by a person who is not related to the family. That person called 911 after coming to the house, Fields says.

Haynie was injured in the shooting but has been released, according to police. The eldest son in the family, 24-year-old Danny Haynie, is a student at Utah Valley University, according to social media posts found by KSL.

A Facebook fundraiser meant to cover funeral and medical expenses for the Haynie family had raised over $75,000 as of Monday afternoon. A candlelight vigil for the victims is planned for Monday evening at the Grantsville City Park.