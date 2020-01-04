New beauty salon opens inside Pine Ridge Mall

CHUBBUCK (KPVI) – The Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck welcomed the newest member of their mall family Friday morning.

Diva G’s, a beauty salon offering a variety of services to help bring out your inner diva. Some of its services include hair washings and stylings, hair coloring, hair cuts, and head massages. The salon also offers wigs and extensions, something that sets them apart from other similar businesses, co-owner Marvin Goldstein says.

The owners of Diva G’s were excited to show off their new salon during a grand opening Friday. Goldstein says one thing they liked about the mall location is its structure.

“The location actually stood out for us (because) it already has a good structure as it is already,” Goldstein says.

Pine Ridge Mall General Manager Drake Taylor says the mall is equipped to provide marketing services and events that other leasing opportunities might not be able to provide.

Investing in the community is something Marvin and his partner Kelly Rae are passionate about. This is now their second business in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.

Diva G’s is growth that the mall is looking to continue through 2020. Future growth not only is prosperous for Diva G’s, Taylor says, but it also adds value to the community.

“The mission of the mall is to provide value to the community, to become the centerpiece this community deserves and to add something like Diva G’s, these quality people and quality operators and this quality business adds value to the community,” says Taylor.

The Pine Ridge Mall is at 4155 Yellowstone Ave. The salon’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday with a 7 p.m. closing time Saturday.

Diva G’s offers a silver, platinum and diamond membership package. The silver package is $65.99 a month. The platinum is $89.99 a month and the diamond is $149.99 a month. If you’d like to learn more about Diva G’s and what’s included with each membership, visit the business’s Facebook page.