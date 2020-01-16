Officials urge caution on roads as snow storm is expected to hit east Idaho tonight

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for everyone in eastern Idaho due to another oncoming snowstorm.

The weather advisory is in effect from midnight Thursday until 11 p.m. Friday.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is expected to fall in the lower elevation areas, and between 4 and 7 inches at higher elevations. The real concern is the wind, which is expected to gust between 40 to 50 mph depending on the area and will cause significant blowing and drifting snow.

Eastern Idaho has already been hit with significant amounts of snowfalls since Sunday, which resulted in multiple highways and school closures between Sunday and Wednesday.

The Idaho Transportation Department is advising the public to use extreme caution on the roads and to plan accordingly as the weather severity progresses.

Expect intermittent road closures as forecasted increases of wind speed and precipitation may require a halt in snow-clearing operations if conditions become too dangerous for plows to operate.

“We are expecting some substantial winds and snowfall,” ITD District 6 Operations Manager Wade Allen said. “Starting tomorrow, our crews will be working around the clock to keep roads open, but they expect to close roads as weather proceeds and it is deemed unsafe for them to plow.”

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.