Police ask public for help identifying driver who hit pedestrian in Caldwell

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a hit and run crash.

The vehicle versus pedestrian crash occurred on Jan. 1 at approximately 1 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 19 (Simplot Blvd.) and Paynter Ave. in Caldwell. Two adult pedestrians were walking north across SH19 when a westbound vehicle struck one of the pedestrians.

The vehicle, believed to be a Kia or Hyundai passenger car, continued west on SH19, fleeing the scene. The suspect’s vehicle will be missing a passenger side headlight.

The pedestrian was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

If anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact Idaho State Police Dispatch at (208) 846-7550.