Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood donations, and they’re asking for your support

SHELLEY (KPVI) — The Shelley Fire Department and the American Red Cross teamed up for a blood drive this week, and they’re asking for your support.

Travel is up during this time of year and winter road conditions are common. This often means accidents occur in greater numbers than during the rest of the year. With that increase in accidents, the need for blood also goes up, but the Red Cross says there isn’t enough to meet the demand.

During the weeks of Christmas and New Years Day, blood drives were held. There were around 500 fewer drives held than necessary to meet patient’s needs across the country.

Right now, there is a critical need for all blood types, but especially type O as it is a universal blood type and is used in emergency situations.

The American Red Cross and NFL have partnered to reward blood donors.

“Those who donate can win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIV. And that is two tickets to the Super Bowl, it is admission to the NFL official tailgate party. There’s two tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Convention Center, it includes airfare for two round trip, three days lodging, and a $500 gift card to help cover expenses,” Local American Red Cross Representative Angela Ragan says.

Through Jan. 19, those who make a donation to the American Red Cross are automatically entered to win a trip to the Super Bowl. Learn more by clicking here.