ROAD UPDATE: I-15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts closes again, other highways reopen

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transporation Department has again closed two local highways that had previously reopened earlier Tuesday. Other closed highways have reopened.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the following highways were closed due to snowy and icy conditions:

Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts

U.S. Highway 26 between Ririe and Swan Valley

Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to ID-32 Tetonia

It’s not clear when the highways will reopen.

Road conditions throughout eastern Idaho are still listed as difficult and snow is falling in many parts of the region.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.