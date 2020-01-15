School districts announce delayed start times Wednesday

The following school districts have canceled or delayed classes on Wednesday, Jan. 15 due to winter weather conditions.

CLOSURES

No closures to report at this time.

DELAYS

Fremont School District 215 – North Fremont Junior and Senior High School and Ashton Elementary School will begin two hours later. Buses will run two hours later than normal. Currently, all schools on the south end of the district are scheduled to open at their regular times. School may be canceled if weather does not cooperate.

Sugar-Salem School District 322 – Sugar Salem will have a 2-hour delay. Administrators will reassess early Wednesday morning to see if school needs to be canceled.

Jefferson School District 251 will have a 2-hour delayed start time on Wednesday. The a.m. preschool classes are cancelled. The p.m. preschool classes will begin at the scheduled time. The a.m. kindergarten classes are cancelled. The p.m. kindergarten classes will begin at the scheduled time.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates if more districts announce they are closing.

For the most up-to-date road conditions visit 511 Idaho. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the latest weather conditions are found here.