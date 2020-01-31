Sen. Brent Hill announces his retirement

REXBURG — After nearly 19 years in office, the President Pro Tempore of the Idaho Senate says he will not seek reelection.

Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, announced Thursday that he is retiring when his term ends in November. He will have served for 19 years in the Senate and spent more than half of that as the president of the Senate.

“It has been an incredible experience, and I will always treasure my time serving the people of Idaho,” Hill said in a news release.

Hill began his career in the Senate when he was elected in 2002.

“I have served under four governors and with 111 devoted senators over the years, along with thousands of state employees, legislative advisors, journalists and other Idaho citizens serving the public. My wife, Julie, and I will miss both the experiences and the friends we have made, but it is time for another chapter in our lives,” he said.

Hill said one of his goals throughout his time in office has been to increase people’s trust in their government despite the shortcomings of foreign and domestic governments.

“I am proud of the many achievements my colleagues and I have accomplished over the past two decades. Idaho is headed in the right direction,” he said.

He said his plans for after his retirement from office include spending more time with his wife Julie and their 20 grandchildren throughout the United States. Until then, he plans to continue working throughout the legislative session.

“I will continue to work hard throughout the remainder of my term, and I am extremely optimistic that Idaho will continue to promote family values, prosperity, and freedom,” Hill said.

Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, announced Thursday that he will be running for Hill’s seat in the Senate in November.