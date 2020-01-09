Series of snowstorms to hit eastern Idaho between Friday and Tuesday

IDAHO FALLS — A series of winter snowstorms are expected to hit eastern Idaho late Friday night and keep hitting the area until possibly Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service says the first storm on Friday night will be the worst bringing gusty winds of 30 mph and widespread snowfall of between 6 and 12 inches to most of the Idaho/Wyoming border area. As such, NWS has issued a winter storm watch for the following counties: Clark, Fremont, Teton, eastern Madison, eastern Bonneville, Caribou, Bear Lake and Franklin. These higher elevation areas will see the most snowfall.

More snow will arrive Sunday, Monday and possibly Tuesday. Officials say snow removal resources will be pushed to their limits during the four-day period.

No alerts have been issued for the lower elevation areas of eastern Idaho, but the storms are still expected to bring repeated rounds of snowfall to the Snake River Plain. Most of eastern Idaho is expected to see between one and seven inches of snow during the storms.

During the storms, road conditions may become difficult and closures may occur. For the latest road conditions visit 511 Idaho.

For a complete 7-day forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.