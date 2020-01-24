UPDATE: Power restored to over 30,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers

UPDATE

Electricity has been restored to Rocky Mountain Power customers who experienced an out Thursday night. RMP spokesman Spencer Hall said the outage was due to a transmission line failure and impacted customers served by the Rigby substation.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — More than 30,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers living between Ucon and Ashton are without power Thursday night.

RMP spokesman Spencer Hall tells EastIdahoNews.com the outage is due to a transmission line failure and is impacting customers served by the Rigby substation. Power went out around 10:45 p.m.

The failure didn’t create any blackout conditions, but rather spots of outages in many communities throughout eastern Idaho.

As of 11:15 p.m., crews were investigating and working to correct the problem. The exact cause of the outage is still undetermined.

Additionally, about 1,400 Fall River Electric customers in Madison and Jefferson County are also without power.

Power is expected to be restored by 4 a.m., according to the RMP website.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details are released.