A Feel Good Friday surprise for 2 sisters who opened a loving place for adults with disabilities

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Twelve years ago, two sisters in St. Anthony founded Excellence in Everyone. It’s a developmental disabilities agency that caters to adults in the Upper Valley. The sisters have a brother with disabilities and they wanted a place for him to go during the day.

Since then, the company has grown and many people receive help daily.

We received an email from someone sharing their feelings about the organization:

I retired last year, and one of the reasons I moved to St. Anthony is because of Excellence in Everyone. I am a transplant, but these people are grassroots of eastern Idaho. They felt a need, so two sisters just made it happen. Amazing. They certainly are worthy of Feel Good Friday.

We agreed and decided to surprise them. Watch the video above to see what happened!

If you have any idea for Feel Good Friday, email neaton@eastidahonews.com.