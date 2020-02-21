BYU pole vaulter shares video of him receiving painful scrotum injury while practicing

PROVO, Utah — A video of BYU pole vaulter Zach McWhorter being seriously injured while practicing has gone viral.

The 21-year-old athlete was practicing earlier this week when the pole he was using impaled his scrotum. A camera was rolling and McWhorter posted the video on TikTok with the caption, “That one time the pole went through my nuts… 18 stitches!”

WARNING: Do not watch this video if you are squeamish!

The post had been viewed nearly 6 million times as of Thursday afternoon, with more than 3.2 million likes.

McWhorter shared a photo of his punctured shorts with Buzzfeed, saying, “I could see right into my scrotum.”

McWhorter’s coach is his father, who happens to be a urologist. The athlete said immediately after the incident, they drove to the hospital where he received 18 stitches.

“Fortunately, as far as I know, there is nothing wrong with my testicles — just a scar. One day, we’ll find out if they function or not…” he said.