East Idaho Elects: County commissioner announces run for reelection

FIRTH — A Bingham County Commissioner has announced he is seeking reelection.

Mark Bair, of Firth, announced his plans to run for reelection on Tuesday. He has served as a Bingham County Commissioner for a little more than seven years. He hopes to continue that service and see some of the commission’s projects through to the end.

“I enjoy doing what I’m doing. It’s something new every day. And I really like the challenges that come with that,” Bair told EastIdahoNews.com.

One of the projects he wants to see finished is a new Bingah County Road and Bridge shop that will be built in Moreland.

“That shop is going to be built without any property tax money. It’s money that we have saved for the last three years out of the money that we get from the federal government,” Bair said.

The $2.75 million shop will be used to house and repair county Road and Bridge equipment.

Bair said one of the biggest issues the county is currently facing, and will continue to face in the upcoming years, is growth and the lack of housing.

“We have two of our major employers in Bingham County, Spudnik and Premier Technology, (that) need to hire 50 more workers each right now. And there’s not housing for them,” Bair said.

He and the other commissioners have been working with Blackfoot and Shelley to bring in developers to fill the housing demand.

Bair said he wants voters to know that when he makes decisions he takes into account the effect those decisions have on the taxpayer.

“I’ve always been a taxpayer and a property owner. I always try to make those decisions looking through the lens of the taxpayer,” he said.

A primary will be held May 19. The general election is Nov. 3.