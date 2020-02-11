Elk hit by train near Dingle in Bear Lake County

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

DINGLE – In the early morning hours of Sunday, February 9, a train collided with a small group of elk near Dingle in Bear Lake County Idaho.

Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game arrived at the scene and determined approximately 11 elk had been killed.

Two injured elk were dispatched by Fish and Game officers, and the salvageable meat was donated to members of the community. Other elk carcasses were removed from the scene.

Incidents of trains hitting herds of big game animals are uncommon in southeast Idaho, though this is the second incident in a year. In January 2019, approximately 30 elk were killed by a train traveling northward between Montpelier and Soda Springs.