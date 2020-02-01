Fish and Game rescue bull elk tangled in hay tarp near Mud Lake

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game.

MONTEVIEW — Wildlife biologists from Idaho Fish and Game rushed to the rescue of a bull elk that had become entangled in a hay tarp in the Monteview area Thursday morning.

A local landowner called Fish and Game to report the animal after discovering the encumbered elk on his property. Clark County Sheriffs’ office also called in a report. Wildlife biologists were able to sneak up on the elk and tranquilize it to prevent injury.

“The tarp covered the elk’s eyes and he could barely see,” says wildlife biologist Brett Panting. “I am glad we were able to get to him before he injured himself.”

After being sedated, biologists worked quickly to remove the tarp from the elk’s antlers. The mature bull elk was examined for injuries and blood samples were taken before being released.

Fish and Game staff would like to thank the landowner for his prompt response.

“We appreciate working with landowners in these situations,” says Curtis Hendricks Regional Wildlife Manager. “His phone call made all the difference for this elk.”