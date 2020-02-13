Man sent to prison for sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man will spend up to 20 years in prison after he sexually abused a young girl for years.

Jacob Clifford Johnson, 32, was ordered Tuesday by District Judge Bruce Pickett to spend three to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony sex abuse of a minor. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Johnson repeatedly molested an 8-year-old girl in 2016. The victim described the abuse in graphic detail to police two years later.

In one incident, Johnson climbed into the girl’s bed and attempted to force her to perform sex acts on him. When confronted by the mother, Johnson said the victim must have had a strange dream and the incidents did not happen, according to court documents.

In addition to the prison sentence, Pickett ordered Johnson to pay $1,545 in fees and fines. Under Idaho law, Johnson is required to register as a sex offender.