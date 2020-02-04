Materials and Fuels Complex remains closed due to road closure; other INL operations resume

IDAHO FALLS — Due to continued severe weather the Materials and Fuels Complex at Idaho National Laboratory will curtail operations for Tuesday, while all other INL sites in-town and at the site will resume normal operations.

The closure of MFC is a result of the ongoing closure of U.S. Highway 20 from Idaho Falls to the INL Puzzle. ITD reports blowing and drifting snow in the area and it’s not clear when the highway will reopen. All other highways, except for U.S. 20, and Idaho Highway 47 between Ashton and Warm River have reopened after Monday’s snowstorm.

An alternate route to the INL Puzzle from Blackfoot on U.S. Highway 26 will be used as the alternate route to and from INL Site facilities, according to an INL news release.

All other site areas will start at normal time, but will run through Blackfoot or north from Idaho Highway 33. Specific Manufacturing Capability (SMC) will start at normal time and use the normal travel route. Employees are encouraged to ride the bus, those riding personal vehicles should plan to follow buses and use extreme caution.

Buses for MFC shift change of essential personnel will depart Pocatello Park and Ride at 6 a.m., Blackfoot at 6:25 am, Moreland at 6:30 a.m., Yellowstone Park and Ride at 6 a.m. and Westside Park and Ride at 6:12 a.m., according to the release.

There will be no shuttle bus service until further notice from Idaho Falls to the site. Bus shuttle schedule for Pocatello will be unaffected today, other shuttle schedules will be posted on the Bus Ops Webpage.