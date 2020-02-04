New Mediterranean-style restaurant opening in Ammon

AMMON — If you’ve driven through Ammon lately, you may have noticed some activity at the old Cellar restaurant. That’s because Rustic Vine, a new restaurant offering Mediterranean-style cuisine, is opening its doors next week.

Melinda Lancaster, the general manager, tells EastIdahoNews.com there aren’t any other restaurants like this in eastern Idaho, and staff is excited for people to come and give the restaurant a try.

“We’re a little bit different. We’re not a wine bar like The Cellar used to be. We are very rustic-themed,” Lancaster says.

The menu includes a variety of chicken, steak and seafood. It will also offer salad, pasta, desserts and other appetizers. Lancaster says all the beef and chicken is grown locally, and the seafood is shipped daily from Alaska.

The average price of a menu item ranges from $15 to $20. The restaurant seats up to 135 people.

When The Cellar closed in October, Stephine Dunn and Lisa Hite decided it was a prime location for their restaurant concept. They bought the building in November, and renovations got underway quickly.

“When the opportunity arose, Brian (owner of The Cellar) asked (Stephine) if she wanted to buy it,” says Lancaster. “She enjoyed being in the restaurant business and thought it was a great opportunity.

Dunn’s previous ventures include Vino Rosso, Fiesta Ole and Fanatics Sports Restaurant. As a longtime friend of Dunn’s, Hite decided to try her hand as co-owner.

The grand opening will be Feb. 10.

“We put a lot of time and effort into this building,” says Lancaster. “It’s going to be a great thing. We think everybody will absolutely love it.”

Rustic Vine is at 3520 E. 17th St. in Ammon. It will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday with an 11 p.m. closing time Friday and Saturday.

Visit the Facebook page or website to learn more. You can also call (208) 881-9250.