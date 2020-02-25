Megaplex Theatre location announced and each cinema will feature quiet rooms for parents

IDAHO FALLS — The new Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatre will be built at the corner of Sunnyside Road and Snake River Parkway and will feature a “no lines” concept for customers purchasing tickets.

Ball Ventures and the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies announced new details about the project Tuesday afternoon. Plans for the Megaplex include 38,000 square feet of new construction, 10 screens and 975 all-luxury leather recliners. The largest screen will span 80 feet in length and each cinema will contain a quiet room to allow parents and children a place to enjoy their film, according to a news release.

“We are excited to enter the Idaho Falls market,” said Blake Andersen, President Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres. “Our construction team is diligently working on plans to bring a world-class building that will complement our Megaplex commitment to providing our customers with the best movie-viewing experience available.”

Following a December 2019 announcement on a joint venture project between Ball Ventures and the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, the team shares additional details regarding the new Megaplex Theatre planned for Snake River Landing, a 450-acre, mixed-use development in Idaho Falls. | Snake River Landing

Megaplex Theatres operates 16 locations with 182 movie screens in Utah and southern Nevada but this will be the first built in Idaho. It was announced in December and the “no lines” concept creates a “luxury lounging environment” for customers waiting to buy tickets. Patrons can purchase gourmet food and beverages and the lobby will incorporate technology, variable seating options, lighting and refined materials to enhance the user experience.

“The Larry H. Miller Group of Companies casts a wide net of successful ventures and have defined their ABC’s of success: automobile dealerships, basketball, and community involvement,” said Cortney Liddiard, Chief Executive Officer of Ball Ventures. “Ball Ventures is excited to be a part of their future in Idaho Falls and to bring the new Megaplex to Snake River Landing.”

Initial work on the site will begin in mid-March, with construction on the building starting in late spring. Estimated completion of the project is early 2021.

The Megaplex joins over 30 other businesses and restaurants at Snake River Landing, along with 400 residential units, three new office buildings planned or under construction and the planned Heritage Park and Mountain America Center.