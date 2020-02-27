TODAY'S WEATHER
Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at home in Idaho Falls

Eric Grossarth
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A large contingent of Idaho Falls Police officers, including the local SWAT team, have closed off sections of Wintergreen Avenue and Huckleberry Street due to a suspicious death investigation.

No details about the death have been released, but police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said there is no danger to the public.

An area encompassing several mobile homes has been taped off as officers investigate.

EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter at the scene, and we’ll update this article as more details are released.

