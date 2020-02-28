Two dead in suspected murder-suicide in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Two individuals are dead after what police believe was a murder-suicide Thursday.

Police released information about the incident during a news conference Friday. Idaho Falls Police Captain Jeremy Galbreaith told reporters the incident occurred after dispatchers received a call regarding a suspicious incident shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

Galbreaith said the caller reported a concerning conversation that took place with a male living at a home on Wintergreen Avenue in Idaho Falls. As a result of the call, officers responded to the scene and made multiple attempts to contact the people inside. They were ultimately unsuccessful and the Idaho Falls Police SWAT Team was called in.

Officers closed off the area surrounding the home, and SWAT made their way inside where they discovered a man and a woman who had died of apparent gunshots. Police identified the couple as 60-year-old Alejandro Hernandez and 51-year-old Rosaura Murillo. Police believe Hernandez shot Murillo before turning the gun on himself, Galbreaith said.

Galbreaith identified the couple as domestic partners. They were the only people in the residence.

During an investigation into the deaths, officers located two firearms, one of which had been fired twice.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no danger to the public, officers said. The families of both individuals have been notified.

“We recognize that this is a difficult time for family members and friends of the deceased. As a department we want to offer our condolences,” Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements said. “We’d like to thank residents in the area for their patience and understanding as we responded yesterday and processed the scene.”