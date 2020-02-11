Police issue update on school email threats

UPDATE

The following is an update from the Idaho Falls Police Department:

Earlier today, two schools in our area received identical threats via email. The email was sent to administrators at Eagle Rock Middle School and Alturas Academy and threatened violence unless the sender received payment in the form of bitcoin. A similar email was sent to American Heritage Charter School in Bonneville County. Because of the nature of the email and that other schools in the area received similar emails, we believed that it was likely a scam.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Idaho Falls Police Department worked with school administrators to increase security measures and police presence at Eagle Rock, Alturas Academy and other Idaho Falls schools. The Bonneville County Sherriff’s Office took similar measures at District 93 Schools.

The Idaho Falls Police Department simultaneously launched an investigation into the matter and found that the email and email address originated from outside the country. While investigating, IFPD learned that several schools in another area of the state also received a similar email. Both of these points further support that this is a scam and not a legitimate threat.

IFPD lifted the lockout at Eagle Rock Middle school at about 2 pm. There are no plans for a lockout tomorrow, but IFPD will continue working closely with D91 and other school officials to follow up on any other concerns.

One of the most important things that our department can do, is to protect the children of our community. While scam calls and emails are incredibly common in today’s society, it is incredibly disheartening that someone would stoop so low as to use a threat against our schools and children for financial gain. We take all threats very seriously and this matter is continuing to be investigated with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Law enforcement are increasing their presence at local schools after a threatening email was received Tuesday.

Alturas Academy, Eagle Rock Middle School and American Heritage Charter School received a message demanding payment in Bitcoin for information regarding a shooter coming to the schools. Law enforcement says there is nothing credible about the emails but they are taking the threats seriously and upping their presence.

“We believe it is likely a scam. But that being said, we are continuing a thorough investigation and taking the threat seriously and increasing police presence at the schools,” Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

Alturas Academy sent parents and guardians a message shortly before 10 a.m. letting them know the school had received the anonymous email threat and that they were in lockdown.

The message says students are safe and that the threat is likely just a spam email. However, the school and classrooms will remain locked for the rest of the day as the Idaho Falls Police Department investigates.

Eagle Rock Middle School administrators also sent out an email to parents letting them know that the school has gone into lockout.

“Eagle Rock Middle School has been put on a lockout as a precaution after receiving an email threat today. We are working closely with the Idaho Falls Police Department to investigate the matter,” the email says.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell said they have alerted other schools in the area and have asked that administrators report anything suspicious.

“Hopefully this doesn’t create any unnecessary panic at this point,” Lovell said. “Where it’s asking for Bitcoin, that’s very, very suspicious that there’s not much to the credibility there.”