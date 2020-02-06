Snow event declared in Idaho Falls, parking restrictions are now in effect

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The recent accumulation of snow has exceeded two inches (2”), which qualifies as a snow event according to the City’s Snow and Ice Control Policies and Procedures Manual. This is the fourth snow event the city has called this season.

Parking restriction are now in place. Vehicles should be moved off all City of Idaho Falls roadways to allow room for plows to clear the roads. The city will issue another release when the parking restrictions are lifted.

Vehicles parked on streets after a snow event is triggered will be subject to ticketing and towing in accordance with snow removal parking restrictions (Idaho Falls City Code 9-5).

Community members are encouraged to go to our Snow Removal web page for additional information and to follow snow removal progress using the interactive map.

Moving vehicles off the street and encouraging neighbors to do the same is the most helpful thing community members can do during snow removal operations. Plowing narrow streets that are congested with parked vehicles is dangerous and challenging and plowing around parked cars limits the effectiveness of snow removal activities. Some narrow streets may not be plowed if equipment cannot safely drive down them.

ZONE B PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Zone B parking restrictions are in place effective immediately and will remain in place until completion. We will issue another notice when the restrictions are lifted.

DOWNTOWN PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Crews will plow downtown during the early morning hours to minimize the impact on businesses. Parking restrictions are in place from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7.

ZONE A PARKING RESTRICTIONS

During a snow event, parking restrictions for streets within Zone A are as follows:

No parking on east & west streets on any odd calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Friday, Feb. 7)

No parking on north & south streets on any even calendar day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Saturday, Feb. 8)

A link to the snow removal & parking restrictions ordinance, policy, maps, zones and additional information can also be found on the homepage of the city’s website.