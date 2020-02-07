Three nonprofit organizations receive money from local Fraternal Order of Eagles

IDAHO FALLS — Three nonprofit organizations received checks from the Idaho Falls Fraternal Order of Eagles 576 on Thursday evening.

Camp Hayden, Coming Home Incorporated and Meals on Wheels were gifted more than $8,000 in total. Camp Hayden received more than $3,000 and Coming Home Inc. and Meals on Wheels were given around $2,400 each.

“People don’t realize what the Eagles donate per year, and this is just a small sample of what we do,” said Sheldon Harris, one of the Eagles trustees.

Coming Home Incorporated receiving funds. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Camp Hayden began after Jason and Kami Chapa’s special-needs baby boy Hayden passed away in 2016. The organization provides activities like an art program, camping trip, lake days and winter activities for families who have a special-needs child.

Coming Home Incorporated helps local veterans through monthly events, free PTSD treatment and household cleaning for older and disabled veterans. The organization was started after the owner’s brother, Ben Gomm, returned from military service and died of suicide. He suffered from PTSD.

Meals on Wheels delivers food to home-bound seniors and disabled adults.

“We like service,” Harris said. “And (being a member) is an easy way to get involved and meet people (in the community).”

Camp Hayden receiving funds. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com