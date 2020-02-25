Twin Falls Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for producing child porn

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was sentenced to up to 60 years in federal prison Tuesday for felony sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography, and sexual exploitation of a minor after a prior conviction for a felony sex offense.

Court records show Seth Anthony Johnson, 35, was arrested on Nov. 29, 2017. At that time, federal agents discovered six images of child pornography on his cell phone. After eight months of investigation, agents identified the minor victim as an 8-year-old girl. Agents also determined that Johnson had produced the images of child pornography with his cell phone. At the time that he did so, Johnson was required to register as a sex offender under federal and state law due to a prior rape conviction.

After a three-day trial held in October 2019, a jury found Johnson guilty of the three crimes, according to U.S. District Court news release.

“The 60-year sentence imposed by Chief Judge Nye will ensure the community’s most vulnerable members, young children, are protected from future predatory behavior by Johnson,” U.S. Attorney Davis said. “The continued dedication and determination of federal agents to identify the victim, in this case, was nonpareil.”

“These heinous crimes against children must come to an end,” said Eben Roberts, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Seattle. “The sentencing, in this case, represents how committed Homeland Security Investigations and our partners are about removing dangerous predators from our streets. I could not be more proud of all of those involved in this case.”