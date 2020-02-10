Visit Dutch Bros on Valentine’s Day and help Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS — The Community Food Basket in Idaho Falls is partnering with the country’s largest independent drive-thru coffee company, Dutch Bros Coffee, to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief.

On Friday, Feb. 14, Dutch Bros will celebrate Valentine’s Day with Dutch Luv Day where $1 from each drink sold is donated to organizations dedicated to creating stronger, healthier communities through hunger relief efforts. On average, $1 can provide three meals to families in need.

The Idaho Falls and Ammon Dutch Bros locations have chosen to direct their Dutch Luv Day funds to Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with the amazing team at Dutch Bros Coffee. Not only have they chosen to help us raise much needed funding for our shared fight against hunger and food insecurity, but their tireless, energetic team of employees actually cook and serve at the Soup Kitchen once a month as well!,” said Dave Manson, Executive Director of the Community Food Basket and Soup Kitchen.

This is the 14th year Dutch Bros and its customers have supported organizations fighting food insecurity. Dutch Luv Day began as a canned food drive in 2007 and has grown into an incredible, annual one-day fundraising event. Harnessing the impact of more than 360 locations in seven states, every dollar raised goes to an organization that addresses a community’s specific needs. To date, the company has donated more than $1.1 million to hunger relief efforts.

“Valentine’s Day is all about love, and there’s no better way to share the Dutch Luv than to give back to organizations that are dedicated to defeating food insecurity in our communities,” said Keith Thomajan, chief of staff at Dutch Bros Coffee. “The collective impact we can make by working together is at the heart of our company and Dutch Luv Day.”

In 2019, Dutch Bros and its customers donated more than $350,000 dollars, providing more than 1 million meals for local communities. This year, Dutch Bros hopes to exceed that number.