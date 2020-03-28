Authorities pull pickup out of Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Members of the Bonneville County Dive Team pulled a pickup out of the Snake River near John’s Hole Bridge in Idaho Falls Saturday morning.

A 2016 White Duramax went into the river around 11:30 Friday night. No one was inside.

Sgt. Karl Casperson, the head of the dive team, tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver was parked on the side of the river. He had one foot on the brake and the other foot outside the truck. It’s unclear why.

His foot slipped and the car went several hundred yards into the river.

Since it was late and no one was in danger, they waited until Saturday morning to retrieve the pickup.

The dive team worked with Hendrickson’s Towing in Idaho Falls to get the truck out of the river. They broke the windows on the pickup so they could attach cables to it and pull it out.

It was lifted out of the river around 8:45 Saturday morning.