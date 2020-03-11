Bear cubs will be at the Ammon Cabela’s this weekend and you can hold them

IDAHO FALLS — If holding a bear cub is something you’ve always wanted to do, you can check that off your bucket list this weekend.

Yellowstone Bear World is returning to Cabela’s for a photo-op event. This is the third year the event has taken place at the sporting goods store. For $20 per group, people can interact with the bear cubs. Funds are used to care for the Yellowstone Bear World animals.

“It’s cool to share this experience with the families that come out,” Yellowstone Bear World President Courtney Ferguson said.

There will be 11 cubs on site. Ferguson said people have come from as far as Georgia to see the cubs.

“We found over the last few years that people are traveling from all over the country to come to these events because it’s unique to be able to interact with them like this,” Ferguson said.

Yellowstone Bear World is a drive-through wildland park where people can see animals such as bears, bison, moose and deer.

They’re currently closed for the season but will open for the 2020 season on April 18. In the meantime, they welcome anybody interested in holding cubs to attend the event at Cabela’s.

The fundraiser runs March 13 to March 15. The cubs will be there Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3693 S 25th E, Ammon.

One of the Yellowstone Bear World bear cubs. | Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com