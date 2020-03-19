Bingham County man who ran into traffic is now suspected of killing his father.

SHELLEY — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder in rural Shelley.

Police reports show at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to 1200 North and 900 East in Shelley for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash, according to a news release.

When they arrived, deputies discovered Kayden N. Ford, 23, had been struck by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Andrea Jolley. The sheriff’s office says it appeared Ford had run into the roadway and wanted to be hit by the vehicle.

While investigating, Ford’s family was notified of the crash. Deputies asked the family to tell Ford’s father, Joshua Ford, 48, that his son had been hit by a car.

Family members found Joshua Ford dead at an unknown location. The cause of death appeared to be more than one stab wound, according to the release.

His family covered the body with a blanket and waited for deputies to arrive.

Kayden Ford was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment from the crash. He was then released to the custody of the Bingham County Jail. Charges are pending for murder.

At this time, this case is being treated as a homicide. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.