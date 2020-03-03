Christian artist with ties to eastern Idaho returning to Idaho Falls for a concert performance

IDAHO FALLS — Acclaimed Christian singer-songwriter Hilary Weeks is returning to eastern Idaho later this month for a concert performance at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts.

Her stop in Idaho Falls is part of her LIVE ALL IN 2020 Concert tour, her first time on the road since 2016.

“I’ve been doing music for over 25 years now and I’m so grateful for all the support. I’m really excited to sing these songs for them,” Weeks tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Weeks has 12 albums to her credit, the latest of which is “Love Your Life.” Her last three albums have charted in the top 10 on the Christian Billboard charts, an accomplishment she says has given her music exposure to a broader audience.

“I am the first LDS artist to ever chart in the Christian Billboard charts, and so it’s very exciting,” Weeks says.

Weeks is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She grew up in Alaska and began writing songs when she was just 14. Becoming a singer/songwriter was never her plan, but when one of her songs was selected for a faith-based compilation album, she felt God was calling her down this path.

“I turned in a song for the 1993 EFY (Especially for Youth) album. It was called ‘He Hears Me,'” she says. “Kenny Hodges, who worked for Deseret Book at the time, contacted me and asked me if I had written more music.”

“He Hears Me” became the title track for Weeks’ debut solo album three years later.

Weeks says she draws songwriting inspiration from life experience, whether her own or others. And fans often say her music got them through their darkest hour.

Her song “Beautiful Heartbreak” is a fan favorite, Weeks says, that resonates with many people because of its hopeful message of “the good that can come from the hard things people go through.”

“The thought of something I wrote being able to communicate to their heart and soul and lift them out of a dark place, is really meaningful to me. I’m so grateful I get to share music in that way,” she says.

Weeks launched her own membership-based music streaming platform last year called LIVE ALL IN, where she releases a new song every month. Fans recently asked her to write a song addressing depression and anxiety. It’s called “Keep Going,” and is currently available exclusively on her streaming service. But she says it may be on a new album next year.

Weeks says Idaho Falls holds a special place in her heart because she has family here. She is looking forward to sharing new music with people during her concert performance in Idaho Falls on March 19.

“There will also be a few surprises that people may not have experienced in a concert setting before,” she says.

Tickets for the LIVE ALL IN concert tour range from $19-$45 and are available by clicking here. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

LISTEN TO OUR CONVERSATION WITH HILARY WEEKS IN THE VIDEO PLAYER ABOVE.

Click here to download the audio.