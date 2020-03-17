East Idaho Elects: Here are the eastern Idaho candidates running for state or federal office

IDAHO FALLS — The primary election on May 19 will have several contested elections in eastern Idaho.

The following are legislative candidates who have filed to run in eastern Idaho. EastIdahoNews.com is focusing on the contested elections.

(For more on the candidates, see our East Idaho Elects page or search for their name.)

State candidates

District 30

Senate

Earlier this year, Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, announced he would not be seeking re-election. Three Republicans have filed to replace Mortimer: Kevin Cook, Adam J. Frugoli and former state Rep. Jeff Thompson.

District 31

House: Seat A

Rep. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, is not seeking re-election. Blackfoot natives David M. Cannon and Chad H. Cole are seeking the Republican nomination.

House: Seat B

Incumbent Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, is challenged by Blackfoot resident Donavan Harrington.

District 32

House: Seat B

Outgoing Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford, from Ammon, is taking on incumbent Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, for the Republican nomination.

District 33

House: Seat B

Incumbent Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, is challenged by Idaho Falls resident Marco Erickson.

District 34

Senate

Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg is retiring. Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, and Jacob Householder of Rexburg are running for Hill’s Senate seat.

House: Seat A

Ricks has chosen to run for the Idaho Senate, leaving his seat in the House open. Shane S. Ruebush, R-Rexburg, and outgoing Madison County Commissioner Jon O. Weber, R-Rexburg, are contending for the nomination.

House: Seat B

Former state Rep. Ron Nate of Rexburg is taking on incumbent Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg.

District 35

Senate

Incumbent Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, is being challenged by Jud E. Miller from Rigby.

House: Seat A

Karey Hanks of St. Anthony is taking on incumbent Rep. Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, for the Republican Nomination.

House: Seat B

Incumbent Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, is being challenged by George A. Judd from Lewisville for the Republican Nomination.

National candidates

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Jim Risch is running unopposed in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Two Democratic candidates, Paulette Jordan of Plummer and Jim Vandermaas of Eagle, are vying for the nomination to take on Risch in November.

U.S. House of Representatives District 2:

Kevin Rhoades of Boise is looking to unseat incumbent U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson.