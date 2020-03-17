EastIdahoNews.com offices closed due to spread of COVID-19

EastIdahoNews.com users,

To ensure the safety of our staff and patrons during the coronavirus pandemic, EastIdahoNews.com is taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the next few weeks, the EastIdahoNews.com office will be closed to the public, and all employees will work remotely from their homes.

Our news coverage is not expected to change. We will continue bringing you updates on the evolving coronavirus situation and we remain committed to keeping you informed about things happening in our communities.

Our phone, email and social media messaging systems are also unaffected. If you have questions, concerns or news tips, please call us at (208) 528-NEWS (6397). You can also email us at news@eastidahonews.com or message us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

We appreciate all of your support!

— Nate Sunderland, Managing Editor