EIRMC implements controlled access due to coronavirus concerns

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Wednesday.

IDAHO FALLS – COVID-19 is a new strain of the usual coronavirus seen seasonally. There has been a high level of interest in this new illness and changing concerns regarding its impact.

As of today, there has not been anyone in Idaho tested for COVID-19, so the risk is currently low. However, the CDC has directed to prepare for possible disruptions to everyday life.

EIRMC is the regional leader in patient care, and as such, we are doing all we can to be at the forefront of response and preparedness for COVID-19. For several weeks, EIRMC leaders have prepared on multiple fronts, including clinical protocols, nursing education, and ensuring availability of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect our patients and caregivers.

In addition, we are examining two additional issues:

The serious ramifications to patient care if staff are exposed, and thus potentially requiring quarantine.

The risk to already-vulnerable hospitalized patients when they come in contact with a person with respiratory illness (a serious concern throughout flu season).

To this end, beginning Thursday morning, EIRMC is implementing a “controlled entry” system to screen all incoming patients and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19.

What does this mean?

The entire hospital — including the ER — remains fully operational and ready to care for patients.

From 4:30 am–9:00 pm, all non-ER visitors and patients must enter at the Main Lobby.

From 9:00 pm–4:30 am, all non-ER visitors and patients must enter at the ER.

All other entry points will be locked 24/7.

Visitors and patients will be asked two questions. Based on their answers, visitors will be asked to delay their visit until they are well, again for the protection of our patients.

There is a process for visitors who may be ill to visit their loved one in special circumstances.

Both Medical Office Building front entrances remain open, but there is no access to the main hospital from the Medical Office Buildings.

