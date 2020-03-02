FBI Mobile Command Center arrives in eastern Idaho to assist Rexburg Police with investigation

REXBURG — The FBI has sent a mobile command center to eastern Idaho that will help law enforcement as they continue their investigation into the disappearance of Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

The command center arrived Monday and will be stationed in Rexburg for an indefinite period of time. It’s currently parked behind the Rexburg Police Department.

“We continue to assist Rexburg Police and our command center is there to provide logistical support,” FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Officials have not released any new information on the search for the children, who have been missing since September. Their mother, 46-year-old Lori Vallow Daybell, remains in the Kauai Community Correctional Center on charges of desertion and nonsupport of children, resisting and/or obstructing an officer, solicitation and contempt.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is making preparations to pick Daybell up this week as she is extradited back to eastern Idaho. Once she is booked in the Madison County Jail, a court hearing will be scheduled where she will appear on the charges.