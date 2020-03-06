FedEx and UPS trucks involved in crash on ID-33

TETONIA — Two delivery trucks will be a little late delivering their packages Friday after a crash on Idaho Highway 33, west of Tetonia.

It’s not clear exactly how the crash occurred or if the vehicles even hit each other. Idaho State Police dispatchers tell EastIdahoNews.com at about 10:45 a.m. a UPS and a FedEx truck were traveling on the highway and both of them ended up in opposing ditches along the side of the road.

No one was injured and crews are working to pull the vehicles back onto the road.

ISP tweeted a picture of the crash around noon saying people in the Teton Valley waiting on packages might have to wait a little longer.