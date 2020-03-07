Former county coroner seeking Bonneville County Commission seat

IDAHO FALLS — A former first responder, who has also served as a county coroner, has announced his candidacy for Bonneville County Commission Seat 2.

Jon Walker made the announcement Wednesday at the Bonneville County Courthouse. He’s running for the position currently held by Commissioner Dave Radford. Radford is retiring from the commission after 17 years, and has announced that he is running for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.

Walker will be running against Brady Belliston, who declared his candidacy in January.

“I grew up here, so I’ve watched this county grow from 42,000 people to 117,000. I understand the pains that go with that growth and its effect on my neighbors, the farmers, schools,” Walker told EastIdahoNews.com.

Walker has dedicated his life to serving the community. He started his career in public service as an Idaho Falls Police Officer. He was an Idaho Falls Firefighter and Paramedic for 24 years and Division Chief for seven years, according to a news release. Walker also held the Bonneville County Coroner position between 2001 and 2012.

During those years, he said he constantly worked with the county commissioners and other city officials.

“I feel strongly that I have the experience in Bonneville County and the assets to continue to help our county become strong, look further down the road and protect our citizens through aggressive planning, in a way that we don’t have to continue to increase our property taxes,” Walker said.

When it comes to planning, Walker believes there should be a 30-year written planning document that’s updated on at least a three-month basis. That way officials are aware of the direction the county is going.

“We’ve done really well in this county in planning, but with the unprecedented growth that we’re seeing, we just need to look a little further down the road,” Walker said. “That’s one of the skills that I can bring to the table.”

Taxes are another area he wants to give attention to if elected.

Walker said he will use his conservative experience in budgeting at the city, county and state level to make sure tax dollars are spent in the “smartest way possible,” according to a news release.

“I have a proven track record in funding projects through grants and non-property tax-based sources,” Walker explained. “Non-property tax funding will benefit us in population growth and infrastructure needs, wild-land access and recreational projects in Bonneville County, saving taxpayers dollars.”

While focusing on planning and taxes are essential areas to him, he wants to continue to maintain a strong community in a way that protects citizen’s rights and freedoms.

“We value certain things in this area, we have since it was first settled,” Walker said. “Those fundamental freedoms are something that’s really important to me.”

Walker is looking forward to his campaign. He said he’s confident in the team he has and believes with their help, they can do “amazing things.”

“This is my home and yours, and we all want the best for it,” Walker said in a news release.

The primary election will be held on May 19.