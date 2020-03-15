Here’s what schools are planning this week in the wake of coronavirus

IDAHO FALLS — As concerns about the coronavirus continue to increase, many local schools are determining whether to hold classes this week.

Here is a list of schools that have decided to close, stay open or do alternative learning. We will continue to add to this list as we hear about others.

SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSING OR HAVE ALTERNATIVE PLANS

Alturas International Academy: We will start with a “soft close” on March 16-17, with a full school closure from March 18-April 6. After spring break, teachers will be prepared to go online starting March 27. Additional details will be sent out.

American Heritage Charter School: From March 13-19, we will have Virtual/Online school for all students. Spring Break will begin as normal March 20. Kids are scheduled to return to class on March 30.

Teton School District 401: No school for students March 16-27, March 30-April 3 (Spring break). We will evaluate future needs on April 2 and notify students, staff, parents and the community about plans for April 6 forward.

Bear Lake School District: Due to the coronavirus concerns, Bear Lake School District schools will be closed for three weeks. They are urging families to self-quarantine as much as possible to stop the spread.

Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon will be closed Monday, March 16 to provide teachers time to plan in case of an extended closure. School will resume on a normal schedule Tuesday, March 17.

SCHOOLS REMAINING OPEN