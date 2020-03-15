Here’s what schools are planning this week in the wake of coronavirus
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — As concerns about the coronavirus continue to increase, many local schools are determining whether to hold classes this week.
Here is a list of schools that have decided to close, stay open or do alternative learning. We will continue to add to this list as we hear about others.
SCHOOLS THAT ARE CLOSING OR HAVE ALTERNATIVE PLANS
- Alturas International Academy: We will start with a “soft close” on March 16-17, with a full school closure from March 18-April 6. After spring break, teachers will be prepared to go online starting March 27. Additional details will be sent out.
- American Heritage Charter School: From March 13-19, we will have Virtual/Online school for all students. Spring Break will begin as normal March 20. Kids are scheduled to return to class on March 30.
- Teton School District 401: No school for students March 16-27, March 30-April 3 (Spring break). We will evaluate future needs on April 2 and notify students, staff, parents and the community about plans for April 6 forward.
- Bear Lake School District: Due to the coronavirus concerns, Bear Lake School District schools will be closed for three weeks. They are urging families to self-quarantine as much as possible to stop the spread.
- Monticello Montessori Charter School in Ammon will be closed Monday, March 16 to provide teachers time to plan in case of an extended closure. School will resume on a normal schedule Tuesday, March 17.
SCHOOLS REMAINING OPEN
- Idaho Falls School District 91: All levels of government have urged us to continue school next week. It was a difficult decision, but we plan to hold classes this week although it will be a short week. Schools in D91 and D93 will be closed on Thursday and Friday so our families and staff can prepare in the event of an extended closure, and our custodial crews can deep clean our schools. For now, all student absences the week of March 16 will be excused. Parents do not need to call in to excuse those absences.
- Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25: Classes will be held but any student or staff member who is exhibiting illness should stay home until he or she has fully recovered from the illness. From March 16-20, all learner absences will be excused.
- Madison School District 321: The district will definitely close our schools if and when state or local health authorities suggest we do so, and when closing will be the best or most effective method for slowing the virus.
- Fremont County Joint School District 215: We are continuing school Monday. Events are changing rapidly, and we will be meeting again Monday to review what steps we will need to take next.
- Sugar-Salem District 322: We are prepared to take drastic measures if need be, but until those measures become necessary, our very best option is to keep our schools open and as sanitary as humanly possible. There is no evidence that a school closure will have any measurable effect on our current situation.
- Jefferson School District 251: Agencies at every level of government including the state’s public health system urged us to continue school this week. We are continuing school tomorrow, Monday, March 16.
- Blackfoot School District 55: There has not been potential for “community spread” to our schools. Closing schools too early has the potential to be as detrimental as closing schools too late. It is precisely because of that I feel school needs to be in session until it is prudent that schools close.
- Butte County School District 111: Schools in Butte County will be open Monday, March 16. Please know that we will support families who decide to keep their children home.
- Bingham Academy: Bingham Academy is staying open, but will conduct ongoing monitoring of the situation and make adjustments if necessary and prudent.
- Ririe School District 252: School will be held as scheduled on Monday. Due to changing circumstances, we will meet again tomorrow to review what steps we need to take next.
- Clark County School District 161: We are continuing with plans for school to be in session tomorrow, March 16. Please know that we are taking every aspect of this seriously. We will review what steps we will need to take next and make sure that we communicate it out to you.
- White Pine Charter and White Pine STEM Academy: White Pine Charter School and White Pine STEM Academy are going to follow the guidelines provided by both the state of Idaho and the CDC to remain open for the time being. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and inform you of any changes.
- Snake River School District 252 will remain open
- West Jefferson School District 253: The current plan for West Jefferson schools is to remain in session for this week. Of course, this situation is fluid and can change daily. Ultimately, as the parent, the decision whether or not to send your children to school is entirely up to you. During this pandemic, we will not deny students credit if absences are due to health-related concerns.