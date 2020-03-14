Here’s what’s happening to the old King’s building in Rigby

RIGBY — Since it closed in 2017, many of you have wondered what’s happening with the old King’s building in Rigby.

Broulim’s Vice President Mark Oswald tells EastIdahoNews.com it will soon be the home for their new corporate office. Construction is now underway and is slated for completion in August or September.

“We just saw it as an opportunity when it came up for sale,” Oswald says.

The company purchased the 10,000-square-foot space shortly after it closed more than two years ago. A growing staff and an increasing number of stores made it necessary to get a new space, Oswald says.

“We’ve got support staff that are doubled up in offices and talking over the top of each other on telephones,” he says. “We’ll be a little more productive if we can have a quiet space and individual offices.”

The King’s building will more than double the current location, which has operated out of a 4,000-square-foot space in the northwest corner of Broulim’s parking lot in Rigby for more than 40 years.

“It’s in two homes that we converted to offices,” says Oswald. “We just made due with that for our office.”

The project has been a work in progress for the last several years. Larger office space will allow Oswald and his staff to better manage future growth for all 10 Broulim’s locations, including the construction of a new store in Alpine, Wyoming later this year.

King’s is at 160 S. Clark Street in Rigby. The Rigby Broulim’s is at 150 N. State Street. It is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

Broulim’s corporate office, left, in the northwest corner of Broulim’s parking lot at 182 N. State Street. | Google maps, Sept. 2015