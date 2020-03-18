Idaho Falls Mayor pays tribute to city employee killed in hit and run

IDAHO FALLS — After the body of an Idaho Falls Power employee was found in a ravine near Pocatello last weekend, Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper is offering condolences to her family.

“The city of Idaho Falls lost a treasured member of our family this week,” Casper says in a news release.

Forty-year-old Bobette Wilhelm worked as an energy analyst at Idaho Falls Power, according to the city’s website. She was killed in an apparent hit and run Friday evening while riding her road bike on Buckskin Road, police say.

RELATED | Police identify cyclist killed in apparent hit and run

Her body was found Monday afternoon west of Parks Road just outside of Pocatello. Bannock County Undersheriff Tony Manu said they believe she was hit by a vehicle traveling the same direction.

“We are all devastated by her loss and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” Casper says. “Bobbi was a beautiful person who truly cared for her others. She was constantly working to give back to the community and to make our world a better place. She was a genuinely good person with a heart of gold.”

Casper is calling on people in Pocatello residents to cooperate with law enforcement and help them find those responsible “for this senseless tragedy and bring closure to her friends and family.”

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Detective Phil Nickel. His office number is (208) 236-7135, or call contact Bannock County Dispatch at (208) 236-7111.