Local business implementing paid sick leave for any employees who may get coronavirus

The following is a news release from Ball Ventures, LLC.

IDAHO FALLS — In accordance with recommendations released Friday by Idaho Governor Brad Little, Ball Ventures, LLC, affiliates and partners announce plans to extend paid sick leave to employees who may contract COVID-19.

Although Idaho does not require employers to pay workers who take a sick day, Ball Ventures management agrees with the recommendation from the Governor and will take steps to help employees who may contract COVID-19 or employees taking time off to care for family members who contract the virus.

“The health and safety of our employees is our number one priority. They are our most valuable asset,” says Ball Ventures CEO Cortney Liddiard. “With the uncertainty of this unprecedented week, we hope to lessen the stress on our employees by extending paid sick leave to those who may contract COVID-19 as well as to employees who may need to care for ill family members without the additional concern about their next paycheck. As the Governor says, it’s just good business practice.”

Liddiard makes this announcement jointly with affiliates and valued partners, including Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of Ball Ventures Ahlquist Development; Rusty Townsend, CEO of B&T Hospitality Management Services; Mario Hernandez, CEO Teton Auto Group; Ed Castledine, CEO of Saltzer Health; Rory Williams, COO of Sunterra Springs; and Mike Vickers, CEO of Rexburg Motor Sports. Collectively Ball Ventures, affiliates and partners employ over 1200 people in Idaho and more than 650 people outside the state.

No employees of Ball Ventures or affiliated companies have tested positive for the virus at this time, but the company is taking this opportunity to be proactive and plan various scenarios that may lessen the impact on communities in which it does business. This proactive planning includes implementing a work-from-home policy for employees for whom their job duties permit, in order to contribute to containment efforts.

As a response to the health crisis continues, Ball Ventures is committed to working with Governor Little’s Business Task Force to find solutions for businesses and individuals affected across Idaho.