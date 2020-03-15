Local charter school canceling classes due to coronavirus

IDAHO FALLS — Administrators at Alturas International Academy are canceling classes due to concerns about the coronavirus. There will be a soft close beginning Monday, March 16 with a full closure March 18.

Here is the letter board members sent to parents Sunday:

After careful consideration and collaboration with the Board of Directors, we have decided it is in the best interest of our students, staff and community members to temporarily close Alturas International Academy.

We will start with a soft close on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17, with a full school closure on March 18 through April 6. This was not an easy decision and we understand the ramifications it has on our families. However, schools are community gathering centers where large numbers of people are in close proximity with one another and respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, can easily spread. Shutting them down can be a key part of slowing the spread of this virus. Closing schools after the virus has already spread is unlikely to make much of a difference because it happened too late.

It is our hope that through this school closure we will be able to assist in the containment of COVID-19. The premise of school closures is most effective when students stay home and limit their contact with other individuals.

We know many families will need time to make arrangements for childcare. Therefore, we will have a “soft” close on Monday and Tuesday. Please only send your children to school if absolutely necessary. During this closure students will need to have their curriculum (math, reading, etc) so, please plan on coming to the school to collect the necessary materials for your children on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

After spring break, teachers will be prepared to go online starting March 27, and additional details will be sent out. For those of you who do not have access to technology (or enough technology) or the internet at home, please let us know, so we can make the necessary arrangements to provide the tools to help you with your student’s education.

As the situation continues to evolve, we will monitor it closely and determine the most effective plan of action to keep your students safe and healthy.