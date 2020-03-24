Local elementary given grant for children’s books

REXBURG — A local elementary school has received some $19,500 for children’s books.

Burton Elementary in Rexburg was awarded two grants totaling $19,500 from the Idaho Community Foundation.

The school used $15,000 to purchased 1,228 high-quality, hardback preschool books.

“Our library services 14 preschool classes and we encourage our students and parents to check out age-appropriate literature from a very early age,” Burton Elementary librarian DeeAnn Stoddard said in a news release.

Idaho Community Foundation spokeswoman Jennifer Kronberg said the Idaho Future Fund was created by an anonymous couple from Blaine County. She said the fund was set up to be used for public schools and their libraries.

“Schools like Burton Elementary apply for grants from that fund. We give eight to 10 (grants) per year, per region,” Kronberg told EastIdahoNews.com.

The remainder of the funds added a variety of fiction and non-fiction books to its library.

“We are very grateful for this investment in our students’ educational success,” Stoddard said in a news release.