One hospitalized in crash near Soda Springs

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

On March 9, 2020, at 11:56 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash on State Highway 34 near milepost 107, north of Soda Springs.

Javier Mendez, 53, and passenger Veronica Mendez, 53, both of Las Vegas, were traveling southbound on State Highway 34 in a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. Brian Muir, 64, of Wayan, ID, was traveling northbound on State Highway 34 in a Idaho Transportation Department snow plow. The Chevrolet Traverse crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck the snow plow head-on.

Veronica Mendez was transported by ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs. All occupants were wearing seatbelts. The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police was assisted by Caribou County Sheriff’s Office and Caribou County EMS.