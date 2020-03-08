Treefort Music Fest will proceed as planned amid coronavirus spread

BOISE — The coronavirus is leading to multiple cancellations of upcoming conferences and concerts around the United States, including well-known festival SXSW, but the organizers of Treefort Music Fest say it will go on as planned.

The event will be held on March 25 to 29 in downtown Boise.

Organizers say they are closely monitoring the coronavirus and preparing Treefort with safety as their top priority. They are currently coordinating directly with Idaho Central District Health, the Office of Emergency Management at the City of Boise and other city officials.

Restaurants, bars, venues, schools, theaters, arenas and other businesses people visit throughout Boise are still going to be open during the days Treefort is taking place.

While the individual risk of contracting coronavirus is low at this time, Treefort is enhancing precautions at the festival to support all attendees to keep them healthy. Idaho officials have not requested the cancellation or postponement of any gatherings including Treefort.

Some of the precautions Treefort is taking during the festival include:

Increased hand washing and sanitizing stations throughout the festival

Staff and volunteers that are sick or feeling sick will not be allowed at the festival

Sanitizing all mics in between sets, panels and talks

All those speaking on panels will have their own microphone

Central District Health inspects all festival venues to ensure all food, beverage and sanitary stations are up to standard

Medical tent will examine attendees that are showing respiratory symptoms or not feeling well and may ask individuals to leave the festival

Medical tent will have masks on site for individuals showing respiratory symptoms

Trash collection will be increased

Treefort encourages attendees to partake in the following practices:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds

Use alcohol based hand sanitizer

When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue – discard tissue immediately into a closed bin

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home or in your hotel if you have a fever to help maintain the health of all event participants

Replace hugs and high fives with booty bumps, elbow taps or air fives

You can find more information on Treefort’s Coronavirus Attendee Information page. They will be updating the page with more information and encourage attendees to check back regularly.