$100 million GoFundMe claiming to be set up by Chad Daybell is fake

REXBURG — A $100 million GoFundMe campaign claiming to organized by Chad Daybell was fake and has been taken down.

The fundraiser appeared online this week and was meant to raise “legal fees” for Lori Vallow Daybell, according to the campaign’s page. The organizer was listed as Chad Daybell, Lori’s husband. As of Thursday night, $10 had been donated to the fund but hours later the page was taken down.

“It should be clear that Mr. Daybell did not set up the page…and that any funds which were donated (if any) were not sent to or received by Mr. Daybell,” Sean Bartholick, Daybell’s attorney, said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com.

It’s unclear who set up the fundraiser but dozens of people reached out to EastIdahoNews.com this week asking it was authentic. We contacted members of the Daybell family who told us Chad Daybell was unaware the campaign even existed.

Lori Vallow Daybell is being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail. She is charged with two counts of felony child abandonment, misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime and contempt of court.

