11 law enforcement agencies pitched in to arrest Idaho man accused of shooting at deputies

BOISE (Idaho Statesman)– After searching for several days, law enforcement arrested an Idaho man who was accused of attempted murder of Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Officers with Idaho State Police, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the Valley County Sheriff’s Office and the McCall Police Department arrested William “Bill” Pearle James on Saturday without incident and took him to the Adams County Jail.

Officials had been searching for James since March 29, when he reportedly violated a no contact order by approaching his parents’ home. James’ parents called for help and, when two Adams County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, James fired at them with a rifle from behind a barn on the property.

An off-duty Idaho Fish and Game officer witnessed the incident and returned fire at James with a handgun. James then fled.

“Due to his actions, Mr. James posed a threat to the public, and it was important to arrest him as soon as possible before he had a chance to hurt anyone. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without the assistance of several other agencies and working together we made this happen,” said Idaho State Police Capt. Matt Sly.

James was arrested near his parents’ home on Saturday, according to the news release.

Several law enforcement agencies assited in the effort to locate James, either by providing personnel or equipment. This agencies include Idaho State Police, Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Meridian Police Department, Valley County Sheriff’s Office, McCall Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Marshals Service.

“We are grateful for all the officers who responded and that we were able to take James into custody today. Now the people in New Meadows can feel safe in their homes, knowing Mr. James won’t continue to be a threat,” Sly said in the release.