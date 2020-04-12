Charges pending for local man and woman found with drugs

The following is a news release from Power County Sheriff’s Office.

AMERICAN FALLS – On the 9th of April, the Power County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the American Falls Police Department, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blackfoot Police Department executed a search warrant at 451 Tyhee Ave in American Falls.

The residents were identified as 58-year-old Mark Reaves and 59-year-old Tamy Reaves.

Numerous types of drugs were found in the residence along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. Neither of the Reaves have been taken into custody at this time.

Reports are being forwarded to the Power County Prosecutor’s Office for charging decisions.