Charges pending for local man and woman found with drugs

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Crime Watch

Mark Reaves, left, and Tamy Reaves, right. | Power County Sheriff’s Office

The following is a news release from Power County Sheriff’s Office.

AMERICAN FALLS – On the 9th of April, the Power County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the American Falls Police Department, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blackfoot Police Department executed a search warrant at 451 Tyhee Ave in American Falls.

The residents were identified as 58-year-old Mark Reaves and 59-year-old Tamy Reaves.

Numerous types of drugs were found in the residence along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia. Neither of the Reaves have been taken into custody at this time.

Reports are being forwarded to the Power County Prosecutor’s Office for charging decisions.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

