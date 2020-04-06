City of Pocatello to waive 3% credit/debit card processing charge

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

The City of Pocatello is waiving the three percent credit/debit card processing charge for payments made to the City of Pocatello.

The charge was previously applied to all credit/debit card transactions. The charge was added to credit/debit card payments in October 2019 to help offset the processing costs incurred by the City for those types of payments.

“Thank you to the residents who have heeded the advice of health experts and Governor Little by staying home,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “As the situation around COVID-19 has rapidly progressed, we have encouraged more and more residents to pay by phone or online. We felt waiving the charge was the right thing to do.”

A date for when the charge 3 percent will be added back to transactions has not been set.

City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and cdc.gov.