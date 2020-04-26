EastIdahoNews.com earns 10 Idaho Press Club awards for 2019

BOISE — Members of the EastIdahoNews.com team earned a combined ten Idaho Press Club awards for stories covered in 2019.

The winners were announced online Saturday as being among some of the best in television, print, radio and digital journalism.

Click on the blue headline to read or watch the award-winning stories. A list of all winners can be found here.

EDUCATION REPORTING – DAILY PRINT

First place: Mike Price – “BYU-Idaho Medicaid Debacle”

WATCHDOG/INVESTIGATIVE REPORT – TV

First place: Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland, Mike Price – “Patient Pain: The Massive Money in Medical Debt”

SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT – TV

First place: Nate Eaton – “Giving His Life for His Girlfriend”

HEALTH/MEDICAL REPORT – TV

First place: Natalia Hepworth – “The Untold Truth of Breast Implant Illness”

Second place: Nate Eaton – “LiveStrong at the Y”

BEST ONLINE-ONLY VIDEO PROGRAM

First place: Nate Eaton – “Transgender and Mormon”

GENERAL NEWS REPORT – STUDENT

First place: Eric Grossarth (The Scroll) – “Students Confused after University Stops Accepting Medicaid as Waiver”

SPOT NEWS – DAILY PRINT

Third place – Nate Eaton, Nate Sunderland – “Buried in the Backyard”

BEST ONLINE-ONLY VIDEO PROGRAM

Third place – Mike Price – “Mike’s Makers”

WEBSITE – GENERAL EXCELLENCE ONLINE

Second place – EastIdahoNews.com